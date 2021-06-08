Don Louis Baker

FULL NAME: DON LOUIS BAKER AGE 78



TYPE OF SERVICE: PRIVATE MEMORIAL



DATE OF SERVICE: JUNE 5, 2021



FORMER RESIDENT OF: BOSSIER CITY, LA



PARENT’S NAMES: LUCILLE LITTLE BAKER, REMBERT LOUIS BAKER



BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION:



On March 18, 1943, Don Baker was born, and set out on a journey that would last 78 years and 74 days.. His life was as big as his heart.



On August 7, 1965, he married Sharon Allen of Shreveport. They spent their early years in the Air Force at Barksdale, where he flew the KC-135. They lived throughout the country while serving in the military, and later also because of both of their careers in health care.



He received a Bachelor of Science degree at Louisiana Tech in 1966, as well as his commission into the USAF. He served 10 years as an Air Force Officer and pilot, serving both stateside, Korea and Viet Nam, receiving commendations for that service.



After 10 years, entered civilian life and a career that included commercial project management, and then for the majority of his career as owner / operator of health care facilities.

