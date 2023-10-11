Donald (Don) Glynn Murphy was born on June 1, 1938 to Mary Chanler Murphy & Brytha O. Murphy. He was born in his maternal grandparents’ home in the Rocky Comfort community in Minden, Louisiana. He passed from this life on October 6, 2023 at his home in Haughton, Louisiana at the age of 85.



Don was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 44 years, Judy DeLaine Murphy; his parents, Mary & Brytha Murphy; his sisters, Miriam A. Murphy & Martha D. Murphy; his brother, Joseph D. Murphy; and his step-son, Larry Todd Pike.



He is survived by his children, Karen D. Murphy, Joni M. Murphy and husband, Mark Gross, and Joel K. Murphy; his step-daughter, Patti Pike Moon and husband, James “Butch” Moon; his six (6) grandchildren, S. Maureen Gross, V. Glynn Gross, Cade L. Murphy, Brooke S. Murphy, Jonathan T. Eubanks and Joseph T. Eubanks; his sister, Margaret Seabaugh and husband, Claude; and his brother-in-law, Gareth Methvin and wife, Justine, as well as by several nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 12, 2023 from 9:30am until 11:00am at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, 601 US Hwy. 80 East, Haughton, Louisiana. Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm at Mt. Zion Cemetery, 224 La. Hwy. 518, Minden, Louisiana.



Pallbearers will be grandson, Cade Murphy; son-in-law, James “Butch” Moon; nephews, Mike Murphy, John Murphy, Eddie Seabaugh; and great-nephew, Grant Allen.



The family wishes to thank Christus Hospice, Bossier City, Louisiana, as well as the staff of Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home, Haughton, Louisiana, for their care and service.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Don’s name to Mt. Zion Cemetery Association, 220 Sanders Dr., Minden, Louisiana 71055 or to The Gideons International, https://www.gideons.org/donate.