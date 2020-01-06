Donald Lee Wilson

Bossier City, LA – A funeral service for Mr. Donald Lee Wilson, age 66, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Saint Jude Catholic Church, 4700 Palmetto Road, Benton, Louisiana. A graveside service will follow immediately after the funeral service at Forest Park Cemetery, 3700 St. Vincent Avenue, Shreveport, Louisiana. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Saint Jude Catholic Church.

Donald Lee Wilson was born on March 2, 1953, to Lee and Mary Wilson in Alexandria, Louisiana and passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, surrounded by family and close friends. He practiced law in the Bossier City area since 1978 and was an entrepreneur.

Donald was a devoted, loving, generous husband, father and friend. He practiced law in the state of Louisiana, enjoyed mentoring and passing along that knowledge to everyone. He was known for his tough negotiating skills, whether it be for his personal investments, on behalf of his clients, or simply attaining goods and services.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jacob Lee Wilson; cousin, Dan Hoyt; his father-in-law, Clarence Boyter; his mother-in-law, Madeline Boyter; his aunt, Dorothy Hoyt and uncle, J.P. Hoyt.

Donald is survived by his wife of 21 years, Natalie Boyter Wilson of Bossier City, Louisiana; two sons, Aaron R. Wilson and Logan Alexander Wilson; daughter, Rachel M. Wilson; two sisters, Marsha Iaco and Marilyn Gackenheimer; brother-in-law, David M. Boyter; nieces, Alexandra B. Wilson and husband, Tyler, Morgan B. Laville and husband, Henry, Kelly G. Lane and husband, Jesse, Heidi G. Swoope and husband, T.J., Marybeth G. Edwards and husband, Kevin and nephew, Frederick W. Gackenheimer and wife, Samantha.

Honoring Mr. Wilson as pallbearers will be Buddy R. Collins, Frederick W. Gackenheimer, David M. Boyter, Benjamin J. Tidmore, Henry Laville, and Tyler Wilson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions may be made to Camp Rainman of Northwest Louisiana, 625 Red Chute Lane, Bossier City, Louisiana 71112; Camp Rainman is an organization benefiting persons affected by the Autism Spectrum Disorder.