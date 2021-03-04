Donald Ray Friday, Sr.







Bossier City, LA – Donald Ray Friday, Sr., Age 89 of Bossier City, LA, died February 6, 2021 of complications of Parkinson’s disease.



Don, son of Clarence and Violet Friday, was born August 21, 1931 in the territory of Minnesota. He was the fourth of seven children. In 1955, he married Mary Giglio and together, they had four children. Mary died in 1985. In 1995, Don married Edwina Lawton.



Don was a B-29 pilot during the Korean War in the Army Air Corps (which later became the Air Force. He was in the Air Force for six years. Then, he attended Centenary College in Shreveport majoring in Mechanical Engineering. He and Mary founded Friday Mechanical in Shreveport and raised their four children. Don’s passion was flying and in his own words, “I’ve flown some great planes.”



Don was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease while in his 70’s. He stayed upbeat, but Parkinson’s took its toll. Don was Catholic in faith, but attended Gilliam Methodist Church in his later years.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Mary, the mother of his children, and brothers “Boots,” “Bink,” Ralph, Clint and sister, Dorothy.



Don is survived by Edwina Friday, his wife of 26 years, and children: Don Friday, Jr. (Micki), Mary Guy (Eugene), Zena Cobbs (Pete), Sam Friday (Kristy); stepchildren: Rhonda Lawton (John), Scott Lawton (Sandi) and Connie Lawton (Rocky); 16 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Karen Thomas of Yakima, Washington.



Don’s wishes were that there be no funeral plans and he donated his body to LSU.

