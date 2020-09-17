Donald Trump, Jr. hosts private fundraising event Wednesday evening at Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



Donald Trump, Jr. hosted a private fundraising event Wednesday evening at Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City to raise money for his father, President Donald Trump.



A very large crowd (including many Bossier Parish residents) attended the local fundraiser to show their support for President Donald Trump.



According to the President’s campaign website, Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, accompanied Trump, Jr. at the fundraiser.

Photos by: Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

A crowded parking lot could be seen from the roadway at Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City Wednesday night as Donald Trump, Jr. hosted a private fundraising event to raise money for his father, President Donald Trump.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies provide traffic control for the crowded parking lot at Silver Star Smokehouse in Bossier City Wednesday night as Donald Trump, Jr. hosted a private fundraising event to raise money for his father, President Donald Trump.





