Donate your canned goods and non-perishables to those in need this holiday season

The Bossier Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s support so that we can provide a good, hearty meal to the elderly and those in need this Christmas season.

Dep. Daryl Brown, school resource officer for Plantation Park Elementary School in Bossier City, shares how donating canned goods and non-perishable food items to Operation Blessing “Spirit of Christmas” Food Drive helps the community.

Students, parents, teachers and visitors can drop off their canned goods and non-perishables in the large barrels located in common areas at most schools here in Bossier Parish. Donations can also be made at barrels at the Viking Drive Substation, Arthur Ray Teague Substation, and Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton.

All of those canned goods and non-perishable foods will then be collected and assembled into “Spirit of Christmas” food boxes which will be personally delivered by Bossier deputies and Posse members to about 500 homes with elderly and residents-in-need. Brookshire’s Grocery provides the boxes and a coupon for a hen in each box.

“The support of the Bossier Parish community and our schools each year is heartwarming,” said Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington. “Everyone should be able to enjoy a good meal at Christmastime.”

Operation Blessing, which began in 1998, relies solely on year-round support from businesses, organizations and individuals. The program also provides food to about 200 families each week throughout the year.