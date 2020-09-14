Donations from Bossier making a difference in South Louisiana

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Right after Hurricane Laura swept up through Louisiana and our region, one thing was clear – while our area in Bossier Parish and northwest Louisiana endured wind damage from the onslaught of Laura, our fellow Louisianans in the south didn’t fare as well. That’s when Melissa Whittington, wife of Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, came up with an idea after speaking with her husband.



Right after the hurricane left south LA in devastation, people would ask Sheriff Whittington, “What do the people need in south Louisiana?” Sheriff Whittington had already sent a team of deputies to Calcasieu Parish to help with public safety support with the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association Task Force starting Aug. 29, and they saw first-hand the need.



And that’s where YOU here in Bossier and NWLA have stepped up the plate and hit a home run with the support you have given by donating supplies to meet the basic needs of the residents affected by the hurricane.



Down south, power is out. Running water is uncommon. And Sheriff Whittington and his wife, Melissa, developed four drop-off locations in Bossier so you could donate needed supplies. And you did! Local businesses also joined in the donations. The response has been tremendous, and your donated supplies have been sorted at the Viking Drive Substation by Melissa, Bossier deputies, and members of the Ladies’ Auxiliary. The donations were then transported to the Lake Charles area where the team of Bossier deputies have been deployed, and they are handing out the needed supplies as they meet people in the area. And they are so appreciative! From candy for the kids, tarps for homes, personal hygiene items for residents, to cleaning supplies for homes.



The need continues.



The people in south Louisiana are certainly grateful for your generosity. You can still help by dropping off your supplies to one of these four locations, Monday – Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:



• Viking Drive Substation, 2510 Viking Drive in Bossier City



• Criminal Building, 196 Burt Blvd. in Benton



• Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy, 2981 Old Plain Dealing Road



• ART Substation, 3135 Arthur Ray Teague Parkway, Bossier City







Here are some suggested items that are in need:



• Small soaps



• Travel shampoo



• Deodorant



• Shaving Cream Razors



• Lotion



• Wash Rags



• Feminine Care Products



• Toothbrush



• Toothpaste



• Floss



• Mouthwash



• T-shirts – black or gray (L and XL)



• Socks



• Wet wipes



• Bug spray



• Small bags of snacks



• Gatorade



• Mops



• Cleaning Supplies



Photos courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office





















