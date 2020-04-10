Donnie Glynn Morgan

Donnie Glynn Morgan was born August 25, 1942 in Ringgold, LA to Chloe Aurelia Morgan and Alonzo “Booty” Vernon Morgan. He passed away April 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospital after a brief illness.



He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Sybil Morgan Payne; brothers, Vernon “Pistol” Morgan and Max Morgan; and sister, Marion Lane Tilley; and all his sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.



Donnie is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 39 years, Henrietta Colvin Morgan; son, Kenneth Morgan and wife Teresa of Colorado Spring, CO; daughters, Teal Coldwell and husband Jimmie of Forney, Texas, Kimberly Buckman of Mesquite, Texas, and Dawn Young and husband Gray of Haughton, LA; brother, Eddie Morgan; grandchildren, Tameron Campbell (apple of his eye that he would do anything for) and husband Shawn, Kimberly Dalbo and husband Tony, Tiphanie Feazel and husband Trey, Courtney Rimsky, Candace Comer and husband Matt, Savannah Light and husband Austin, Christopher Davis and wife Jennifer, Dane Buckman, and Jessica Buckman; great-grandchildren Spencer, Dakota, Owen, Tyler, Luke, Kendal, Jace, Reid, Alora, Brennlie, Aiden, Isaiah, and Cayson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren. He is also survived by his loyal companion Teddy Bear who did not like not having his “daddy” out of his site.



Donnie was an electrician for BREMCO, which eventually became part of SWEPCO before his retirement. He was one of the founding members of Beulah Land Baptist Church in Haughton and loved to hunt and fish. He loved that his wife Henrietta, daughter Dawn, and granddaughter Tameron had the same passion of hunting and fishing that he did. He loved with all his heart and never missed an opportunity to tell you exactly what he thought about something. While he was an electrician by trade, there was nothing he couldn’t do, from cars, carpentry, and building the current “apartment” that was to be their landing location for the planned retirement travels he and his wife had planned, until those precious great-grandbabies began to arrive.



Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, there will be a private burial ceremony for the family at Hill Crest Memorial Park on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. The family will also provide a virtual link for those family and friends that would like to participate. A Memorial Service will be scheduled for a later date for all to attend.



The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to South Bossier Fire Department, Bossier Parish EMS, nurses and Dr. Johnny at Willis Knighton Piermont ICU, Balentine Ambulance Service, and nurses, staff, and Dr. Nelson at Cornerstone Rehabilitation Hospital for the care and overwhelming compassion they have shown during these last three weeks.



The family asks in lieu of flowers, donations “In Memory of Donnie Morgan” be made to South Bossier Fire Fireman’s Fund, 3551 Hwy 527, Elm Grove, LA 71051, Beulah Land Baptist Church Youth at 3179 Sligo Road, Haughton, LA 71037, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.