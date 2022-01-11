Don’t be the Next Victim

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives would like to warn all Bossier residents, particularly the elderly, about becoming the next victim of a new scam.



Detectives say the elderly are being contacted by scam callers, pretending to be Medicare representatives, who claim that they can get either their high blood pressure medication or high cholesterol medication for free.



They say once contact is made, the callers will then attempt to get as much personal information as possible from the victim. Detectives say beware, when you hang up the call the scammer will make many more attempts to gain contact.



Detectives urge residents not to fall victim to this scam by keeping all their personal information such as social security and bank accounts numbers safe and confidential.



If you feel you have fallen victim to this scam please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.