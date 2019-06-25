Don’t fall for the bait: New wave of phishing texts reported in Bossier

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is warning residents about a wave of phishing texts reported in the area over the weekend.

The bogus text messages appear to be from the recipients’ bank and may even include some of the numbers from their bank card account. The fake text messages request that the card holder call a phone number and then may ask for the PIN to the bank card or other personal information such as a social security number.

Customers from multiple financial institutions in Bossier Parish have been targeted.

Detectives remind the public that banks will never ask customers for personal identification numbers (PINs).

If you are unsure of whether a message is fake, contact your bank directly, not through the suspicious text.

Phishing is a common practice in which criminals attempt to gain personal information from a person by posing as a legitimate entity over the phone, by email, or by text. The personal information could potentially be used to steal from that person.