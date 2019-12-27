Don’t lose a finger this New Year’s by following these safety tips

The Bossier City Fire Department is reminds people who plan to celebrate New Year’s with fireworks to keep a few things in mind before lighting any fuses.

During the holiday season, Bossier City’s fireworks ordinance allows fireworks to be sold and set off within the city limits from December 23 through January 1 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. except on New Year’s Eve when fireworks may be discharged until 12:30 a.m. Persons who discharge fireworks outside the designated dates and time periods can be subject to fines of up to $500 or up to 60 days in jail.

When setting off fireworks keep these safety tips in mind to help prevent injuries: