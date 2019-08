Dorothea Turner

Haughton, LA – Friends and family will gather to celebrate the life of Dorothea Rosa Turner at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019 in the stateroom at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home.

She is survived by children, Maritta Allison (Reid), Frank Turner, Laura Sickerott and John Turner; grandchild , Christina Weber (Brad) and great grandchild, Matthew Farmer. www.hillcrestmemorial. com