Dorothy “Dottie” Harter

(Happily Fishin’ on the Fourth)

Haughton, LA – Dorothy “Dottie” Harter, Age 66 of Haughton, Louisiana, passed away Tuesday, July 14th 2020.



She was born in Shreveport, Louisiana on Sunday, September 13th, 1953 to Charles & Dorothy Mayfield.



She had a passion for making art, fishing, and making sure everyone was laughing and having a good time.



She was preceded in death by: her father Charles Mayfield; and her brother Jimmy Mayfield.



She is survived by: her beloved husband Dennis Harter; her son, Patrick Mayfield and his wife Logan Mayfield and her daughter, Lacy Mayfield; her granddaughters: Sutton Mayfield and Sienna Mayfield; her mother Dorothy Mayfield-Wilson; a brother, Chuck Mayfield; and her sisters: Judy Rowe and Sandra Mann.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held in her honor, this Sunday, July 19th, at “The Patch”, 11180 Hwy. 157, in Princeton, Louisiana 71067 at 11 AM.



