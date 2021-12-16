Dorothy Jean Haskins of Bossier City was born on January 20, 1938, and passed away on December 14, 2021, after a brief illness.



A private service will be held for the family at a later time.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Kirby Haskins, Bertha and Lloyd Baker(parents), Loretta Deal(sister) Madalyn Haskins Curry (sister-in-law) and James Curry, (brother-in-law).



Jean is survived by her sons Charles Haskins and wife Vicki, Larry Haskins, Kelly Haskins and wife Kim, and Lonnie Haskins. Grandchildren, Lari Cheyenne Haskins, Tyler Morgan Haskins and Kirby Carleton Haskins. Sister Phylliss Coile Brewton and her husband Thomas Brewton. Her nephews Kenneth Ray Jr Coile and wife Melanie and Kevin Ray Coile and wife Autumn Coile .



Jean was born and raised in Henderson Texas. Jean married Kirby Haskins and the couple was married for 64 years. Kirby and Jean moved from Texas to Miami Florida before settling in Bossier to raise their 4 boys. Jean had several businesses in Bossier City. She most enjoyed selling real estate. She will be remembered by her family and friends as a private person that loved her family.



The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at Willis Knighton Bossier for their exceptional care and kindness they showed to Jean and the entire Haskins family. The family would also like to thank the staff at Heritage Manor West for the excellent care given to Jean. A special thank you to Wendy Peters for going above and beyond in the kindness she showed to Jean and the family.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Volunteers of Youth Justice/CASA or the BPCC Foundation.

