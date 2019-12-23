Dorothy Mae Adams

Plain Dealing, LA – Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy Mae Adams, age 86, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Oak Grove Assembly of God Church, Plain Dealing, LA, with Rev. Kent Craft officiating. Interment followed in the Plain Dealing Cemetery under the direction of Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA.

Visitation was held Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Bailey Funeral Home, Plain Dealing, LA.

Mrs. Adams was born on May 19, 1933 to Oliver Nathaniel and Flossie Mae Craft in Plain Dealing, LA and passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 in Plain Dealing, LA. She was a member of Oak Grove Assembly of God Church where she taught Sunday School on occasions. She was a homemaker and enjoyed painting and gardening.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathy Atkins of Dallas, TX; five sons, Randy Adams (Judy) of Plain Dealing, LA, Dolph Adams of Dallas, TX, Mark Adams (Patricia) of El Dorado, AR, Paul W. Adams (Yvonne) of Plain Dealing, LA, Daniel Adams (Kimberly) of Plain Dealing, LA; twenty-two grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; two brothers, Alvin Craft (Barbara), and Nelvin Craft (Shirley); sister, Joanne Craft Crouch (Don); sisters-in-law, Vera Craft and Robbie Craft; a brother-in-law, Jerry Thomas and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Adams was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William E. Adams, son, Larry Joe Adams, daughter, Barbara Ann Shoumaker, two granddaughters, Dawn Michelle Adams and Kimberley Dorothy Adams; three brothers, Lawrence Nathan Craft, Clarence C. Craft, and, Merlon Craft, two sisters, Doris Diane Shoumaker, and Shirley Ann Craft Thomas.

Pallbearers were Mark A. Adams, Steven P. Adams, Dakota Adams, Jarred Adams, Gavin S. Smith, and Logan Sandel.