Haughton, LA – Dorothy Maggio Mitcham of Haughton, LA passed away peacefully on Monday, August 3, 2020.

Dorothy worked as a medical receptionist for twenty years and with the Bossier Parish Sheriff ’s office for ten years.



She was preceded in death by her husband, George; and her parents, Vince and Mary Maggio. She is survived by her son, Mario and his wife Stephanie, and their daughter, McKynzee; step-daughter, Jacque’ Hawboldt and her husband Peter, and their family; sister, Maria Rosalee and husband Charles; brothers, Joe Maggio and wife Lisa; and Sam Maggio and wife Joy; and numerous special nieces and nephews.



A family memorial will be held at a later date.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to the employees of Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, Riverview Care Center and Willis Knighton Bossier.



