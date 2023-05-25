DOTD announces major project to repair I-20 in Bossier City, sections of Shreveport

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to provide major repairs to a heavily traveled section of I-20 in Bossier City, as well as additional repairs along the I-20 corridor in Shreveport.

The Department accepted bids on Wednesday, May 10, with the contracted officially awarded to JB James Construction, LLC. at a cost of of $117,656,250.15.

The long-awaited project includes a full reconstruction of all lanes of I-20 from just west of LA 3 (Benton Road) near Hamilton Road to LA 782-2 (Industrial Drive). The pavement will be removed down to the roadway sub-base and replaced along this 3.5 mile section of interstate, which services between 62,000 – 86,000 vehicles per day.

This reconstruction will be performed in phases, and also includes all on and off-ramps of the five interchanges between Benton Road and Industrial Drive in Bossier City.

“This is a significant project, not just for Shreveport-Bossier, but for the northwest region as a whole,” said DOTD Secretary Eric Kalivoda. “A critical investment like this in our interstate system translates to our continued ability to move goods and services efficiently, as well as to provide the travel experience residents and visitors expect.”

Additionally, concrete patching repairs will be conducted on I-20 stretching from Pines Road in Shreveport to I-220 in Bossier City, which is outside of the complete reconstruction area. This work will address other sections of the busy interstate corridor that serves both residents and the thousands of motorists passing through the region on a daily basis.

An innovative queue detection system will be implemented for this project, which will provide real-time advanced warning to motorists that they are approaching construction area congestion and should be prepared to slow down or choose to detour. This type of system is effective in improving safety during construction projects – particularly on an interstate – and for helping to mitigate traffic congestion approaching the work zone.

This project also includes the replacement of the roadway lighting system components along the stretch of I-20 that is being reconstructed in Bossier City.

Actual construction work will begin in late 2023, following the contractor’s allotted assembly period.

Construction will take place in phases in order to continue to facilitate traffic flow, however lane closures will be required in both directions of travel for the majority of the project, particularly during the rehabilitation portion.

DOTD suggests that travelers plan ahead, utilize alternate routes such as I-220, and use travel apps like Louisiana 511 or www.511la.org, Google Maps, or Waze for updated travel conditions.

Additional information will be issued via the MyDOTD system as the process moves forward toward construction. Anyone interested in receiving updates on the project’s progress is encouraged to sign up for MyDOTD notifications via email at this link.