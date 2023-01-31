DOTD announces potential for ice to accumulate on bridges north of Interstate 20, urges motorists to use extreme caution

DOTD announces potential for ice to accumulate on bridges north of Interstate...

With the potential for ice to accumulate on bridges north of Interstate 20, DOTD encourages motorists to use extreme caution when driving.

Winter weather conditions are expected to impact areas in the northern region of the state, resulting in some ice to accumulate on bridges and overpasses. Crews are currently preparing to disperse de-icing agents on bridges and overpasses located north of Interstate 20.

DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during winter weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses, and to avoid driving if possible during a winter weather event.

District personnel will continue to monitor the forecast and make appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

During winter weather conditions, motorists should adhere to the following driving safety tips:

Drive slowly and carefully.

Avoid driving while distracted or while impaired.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Avoid using cruise control during severe weather.

Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and their equipment, as well as other first responder crews.

Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists.



MyDOTD: Motorists can receive information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.



511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures and traffic by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).