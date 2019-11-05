DOTD announces project to improve I-20 in Bossier

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) has announced a project to improve I-20 through Bossier, Webster and Bienville Parishes.

The $14.4 million project was awarded to Madden Contracting Co., and will mill and overlay the interstate from the US 80 overpass just east of Haughton in Bossier Parish to the Crawford Street overpass in Arcadia, Bienville Parish.

The interstate will also receive joint sealing in the concrete sections, along with patching to address damaged areas of the roadway. The asphalt overlay will be applied to the other sections along the nearly 16 mile stretch of I-20 to significantly improve the traveling experience.

Work will begin with a nightly lane closure on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, on the right eastbound lane near mile marker 34 (between Haughton and Goodwill Road).

The single lane closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 6 p.m. to 7 a.m., and is necessary to allow the contractor to begin replacement work on an underdrain structure. The nightly lane closure will be in effect for approximately 30 days.

The asphalt overlay portion of the project can only be completed when temperatures remain above a certain degree mark, meaning that work will begin in Spring 2020. The entire project is anticipated to be complete in late 2020, weather permitting.

