DOTD announces project to improve portion of US 71 (Barksdale Blvd.) in Bossier City

DOTD announces project to improve portion of US 71 (Barksdale Blvd.) in...

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to improve a section of US 71 (Barksdale Boulevard) in Bossier City, Bossier Parish.

The $1.9 million project involves the patch, mill and asphalt overlay of the busy US 71 corridor from I-20 to the main gate of Barksdale Air Force Base (Westgate Drive).

Patching prior to the mill and overlay addresses particular sections of roadway that may be experiencing more damage than other areas. This process helps extend the service life of the road following repairs.

Work is expected to start in late November, with intermittent lane closures in place. Lane closures during weekdays are restricted to nighttime to help reduce the inconvenience to the traveling public. Some daytime weekend lane closures will also be necessary.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete in Spring 2022, with progress dependent on weather conditions.

Motorists should be aware that this construction work is underway, and be on the lookout for crews and equipment. Please adhere to the reduced speed limit in the work zone, and refrain from driving distracted or while intoxicated.