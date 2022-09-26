DOTD announces project to improve safety at intersection of LA 1 (Youree Dr.) and Regal Drive, Shreveport

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to improve safety for motorists at one of Shreveport’s busiest intersections.

The $3.1 million project will reconstruct the left turn lanes on LA 1 (Youree Drive) at its intersection with Regal Drive near the Sam’s Club and Target shopping centers.

Construction is set to begin on Monday, October 10, 2022 with the installation of subsurface drainage structures. This work will require a complete closure of the intersection for approximately five days.

Access for local traffic will be maintained during the initial intersection work, though no lane closures or construction activity that impacts traffic will be allowed during the holiday shopping season. Construction will resume after the first of the year.

The purpose of the project is to convert the existing turn lanes to off-set left turn lanes in order to reduce the potential for crashes by providing better visibility for drivers that are turning left.

This method improves sight distance, which is crucial for drivers as they identify gaps in traffic in which to attempt a left turn. A similar project was completed on LA 3032 (Shreveport-Barksdale Hwy) at Camilla Street in Shreveport in 2018.

The intersection of Youree Drive and Regal Drive services approximately 31,150 vehicles per day, so improving sight distance for left turn motorists is a highly effective measure to significantly reduce the potential for right-angle (t-bone) crashes, which can be severe.

DOTD continually evaluates locations on its roadways that may be appropriate candidates for safety improvements based on a variety of factors.

The entire project is anticipated to wrap up in Summer 2023, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other elements that may impact construction.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.