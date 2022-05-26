DOTD announces project to improve section of LA 3 (Benton Rd)

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to improve a section of LA 3 (Benton Road) in north Bossier Parish.

The $6.3 million project provides concrete patching, milling and an asphalt overlay on both the northbound and southbound lanes of LA 3 from I-220 north to Kingston Road.

Beginning on Thursday, May 26, 2022, there will be intermittent lane closures in place as concrete patching gets underway.

While efforts are already in place to minimize the inconvenience to the traveling public, traffic flow will be monitored as the project kicks off to determine if lane closure times need to be adjusted.

This phase of work with intermittent lane closures will last approximately six (6) months.

The entire project is expected to wrap up early Spring 2023, with progress dependent on weather conditions.

LA 3 services approximately 14,500 vehicles per day in the vicinity of Wemple Road and as many as 27,400 near Vanceville Road.

Alternate route: N/A. Motorists should anticipate possible delays while work is underway.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.