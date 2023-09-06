DOTD announces start of construction for I-20 project in Bossier & Caddo Parishes

Today, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced the start of construction for the major I-20 rehabilitation project in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 18, 2023, with lane closures being put into place in both the eastbound and westbound directions on I-20 from near Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive (LA 782-2) in Bossier City.

This section of the interstate – which services approximately 70,000 to 100,000 vehicles per day – will be fully re-constructed, with all existing pavement and roadway base removed and replaced with new base and concrete. This is a critical improvement for the interstate system in the NWLA region, as this project is removing and replacing original pavement from the 1960s when I-20 was constructed.

This portion of the $117.6 million project is organized into three Phases. A general overview of the construction phasing is as follows:

Phase 1):

Right lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of temporary diversion pavement on outside shoulder in order to handle traffic load.

Approximately 2 months

Left lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of new inside lane & shoulder.

Approximately 10 months

Right lane closed in both directions to allow for construction of new outside lane & shoulder. This phase also includes rehabilitation of all on/off-ramps at the Barksdale Blvd, Old Minden Rd, Airline Dr., and Industrial Dr. interchanges.

Approximately one year

In addition to the re-construction work, extensive concrete pavement repairs will be underway from Pines Road to Market Street on the west end of the project in Shreveport, and from Industrial Drive to I-220 on the east end in Bossier City. This work will be performed primarily at night in an effort to minimize travel inconveniences in conjunction with the long-term rehab work lane closures.

An innovative traffic management system is being implemented for this project that will inform motorists in real time of changing conditions ahead, such as slowing/stopped traffic or an alert to use an alternate route through the use of digital message signs.

All through traffic on I-20 is asked to utilize I-220 as an alternate route to avoid delays in the construction zone.

The entire project is anticipated to be complete in late 2025, with progress dependent on weather conditions and other factors that can impact construction timelines.

Anyone interested in receiving email updates on the project is urged to sign up for MyDOTD. All information related to the project can be found at the I-20 Major Rehabilitation project page on the DOTD website. QR codes to access the project page can be found below. Simply scan with your mobile device (or hold down finger on the QR code) to bring up that page.

DOTD also offers the ability to track traffic conditions in real time through the Louisiana 511 mobile app and www.511la.org, which also provides access to the live-streaming traffic cameras. We encourage everyone to download the app or check the website prior to traveling in order to plan any alternate routes.

Construction work can be disruptive and inconvenient. We are asking for all drivers to please be cautious and patient as we work through the construction process. We believe motorists will be extremely pleased with the finished product, which will serve Louisiana residents and visitors for many years to come.