DOTD announces temporary changes to operating procedures for Butte LaRose rest area

St. Martin Parish, La. – With the threat of inclement weather due to Hurricane Ida, DOTD announces temporary changes to operating procedures for the Butte LaRose rest area on Interstate 10.

Beginning, Sunday, August 29, at noon, maintenance personnel for the rest area will not be present. However, restrooms will remain open to the traveling public.

Additionally, security personnel will not be present from Sunday, August 29, at 6 p.m. until Monday, August 30, at 6 a.m.

The Atchafalaya Welcome Center will remain closed through Monday.

If traveling on Interstate 49, operating procedures will not change for the Grand Prairie rest area.

Motorists are encouraged to keep these temporary changes in mind while traveling.

DOTD apologizes for any inconvenience and encourages motorists to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning commutes by utilizing the following resources for the latest information regarding road conditions: