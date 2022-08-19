DOTD Aviation Section releases new aviation program

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s Aviation Section is releasing a new program aimed towards driving tourism to Louisiana airports. The Louisiana airport passport program, called Fly Louisiana, is designed to encourage pilots and aviation enthusiasts to visit airports throughout the state.

Fly Louisiana supports general aviation, local businesses and tourism in the state of Louisiana by promoting safety and education by encouraging recreational flights to all participating public use airports in the state of Louisiana. Participants who sign up for the app and complete certain incentives have the opportunity to win prizes such as aviation patches, flight bags, shirts and even a flight jacket.

“Other state DOT’s across the country have similar programs and have seen much success over the years,” said Renee Lapeyrolerie, DOTD Commissioner of Multimodal Commerce. “Everyone can participate in this program, not just pilots. It is our hope to encourage aviation throughout the state and even open the door for others to learn about this exciting industry.”

Any licensed pilot from any state, their passengers and aviation enthusiast can register. Participants can create an account by downloading the AOPA app from all devices and then select the Fly Louisiana program. Participants will get credit by checking-in to any of the participating public use airports throughout the state, as well as visiting aviation attractions, attending safety seminars and bonus activities that include flying to seaplane bases and visiting out of state airports, to name a few.

“This is an exciting opportunity to connect with pilots and passengers of Louisiana and surrounding states,” said DOTD Assistant Aviation Director Josh Duplantis. “At DOTD Aviation, our focus is on airport infrastructure, and rightly so, but Fly Louisiana offers anyone and everyone the opportunity to engage with Louisiana’s airports and other aviation attractions and collect some pretty sweet rewards while doing it. I encourage everyone to participate; you never know what you might find or learn out there!”

Additionally, the Southern Air Heritage Foundation in Tallulah and the Commemorative Air Force- Big Easy Wing in New Orleans have both donated a ride in one of their aircraft to participants that have signed up for the Fly Louisiana app. Two winners will be randomly selected in May 2023 and the first 100 participants are eligible for the drawing.

The Fly Louisiana app will be available September 2, 2022. To view the full list of participating airports, click here.