DOTD celebrates United for Infrastructure Week 2021, urges investment in state’s transportation system

BATON ROUGE – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is participating in this year’s United for Infrastructure Week, May 10-14, 2021, which highlights the need for prioritizing crucial investment in our nation’s infrastructure. DOTD also celebrates 100 years of delivering infrastructure, as the Department marks the milestone of a century in existence.

United for Infrastructure Week 2021 is centered around a theme of “Lead with Infrastructure.” The week is set aside every year to educate the public and policymakers about the importance of infrastructure to our nation’s economy, workers, and communities. It’s an effort that strives to meet the needs of every community in all corners of the country.

“Infrastructure can jump-start the economy through strategic investments, allow for smoother daily commutes, provide vital utilities for rural communities, and is the solid foundation for our entire society,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “I was pleased to have the opportunity to visit with President Joe Biden during his trip to Louisiana to discuss the state’s infrastructure needs. I am confident that, with the support of his administration, the future is bright for our state’s transportation and infrastructure system. And while we continue to celebrate all we’ve accomplished, we acknowledge there is much work yet to do. The key to getting that work done is in bipartisan leadership on every level of government for the sake of preserving and improving our infrastructure.”

“In Louisiana, we face unique challenges, right down to the very soil on which we build our roads,” said Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D., DOTD Secretary. “We’ve weathered historic hurricanes, winter storms and a worldwide pandemic, all with our distinctive Louisiana resiliency. But we steadfastly work every day to maintain our existing infrastructure, modernize our transportation system, address traffic and congestion needs, and capitalize on every available dollar to invest in our roadways.”

To #LeadwithInfrastructure involves asking for a true commitment from our federal and local partners and stakeholders to rally our lawmakers around making decisions that provide impactful and long-lasting investments in our transportation system.

“DOTD, with support from Governor Edwards’ administration, routinely seeks available funding through a number of innovative measures,” Dr. Wilson said. “I recently joined Governor Edwards to announce additional COVID relief funding from the federal government. This is critical money that will go directly to improving heavily traveling thoroughfares, congestion mitigation, and rural roadways that serve as vital connectors in those communities. I, too, am confident that President Biden’s leadership on the federal level will provide the tools needed for the long-lasting infrastructure investment that Louisiana deserves.”

During United for Infrastructure Week, DOTD will be hosting a virtual panel involving past Secretaries to discuss their experiences and provide unique perspective on the importance of prioritizing our infrastructure during this 100th year for DOTD in Louisiana. That panel will be live-streamed via Zoom on Thursday, May 13, 2021 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at this link: https://bit.ly/3nNwBth , password: 781264. You may also call in and listen at (216) 706-7005, conference code: 771303.

Everyone is also encouraged to visit DOTD’s social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) for additional information throughout United for Infrastructure Week 2021, and share the message of #LeadwithInfrastructure to highlight what we can accomplish when we work with a common goal for all of Louisiana’s residents.