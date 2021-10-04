DOTD Congratulates Barriere Construction on Receiving Contractor Safety Award

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would like to congratulate Barriere Construction Co. on their recent Contractor Safety Award from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).

Barriere Construction Co. was one of three contractors nationwide who received this award during ARTBA’s annual convention, held in North Carolina, last month.

“Safety is our number one priority, and to see our local contractors recognized for doing this helps create a culture where we must always remain vigilant while working on the roadways,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “One life lost is one too many, and highlighting safety can help prevent roadway deaths.”

Winners were selected based on demonstration of key principles of safety excellence including management commitment, employee participation, incident investigation, auditing, planning and risk assessment.

ARTBA is an association that advocates for the transportation construction industry by promoting infrastructure investment, research, education and public awareness.