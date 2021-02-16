DOTD continues to urge motorists to avoid unnecessary travel

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development continues to strongly urge motorists to avoid any unnecessary travel as roads conditions remain hazardous across much of the state.

While various roads are officially closed and marked with ‘road closed’ barricades, many other routes remain technically open but traveling on those roads comes with extreme risk.

DOTD must remain strategic about the use of resources as a large portion of Louisiana braces for another round of snow, sleet and freezing precipitation. This will cause further deterioration of roadway conditions, especially on elevated surfaces.

Bridges and overpasses on priority routes have been pretreated with salt ahead of the first winter storm, and DOTD crews continue to monitor conditions, maintain close contact with the National Weather Service, and apply salt when it’s appropriate and effective to do so.

We understand that some essential workers are required to travel in order to get to their places of employment and other destinations, so we ask that all drivers adhere to the following safety tips:



Drive slowly and carefully.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Avoid using cruise control.

Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and other emergency responders and their equipment

Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason



