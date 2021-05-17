DOTD encourages motorists to travel with caution during severe weather

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists to travel with caution if they must drive in hazardous weather conditions as areas of the state are forecast to be impacted by severe weather and heavy rainfall.

During inclement weather, drivers should be aware and adhere to the following tips:



Do not drive, unless you must.

Do not drive distracted.

Turn around, do not drive through water. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Be aware of wind gusts.

Avoid driving through areas with downed lines or other debris.

Never use cruise control when visibility is low or the road is wet.

Plan for more travel time.

Leave extra room between vehicles.

Always use headlights when windshield wipers are on. It is a law.

Never move any road closed signs.



If necessary, DOTD will make the appropriate decisions to close roadways when safe to do so and resources are available, close moveable bridges, and suspend or reduce the ferry services for the safety of the traveling public.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to traveling by using the following resources for the latest information regarding road conditions:



Motorists can check www.511la.org or dial 511 to remain up-to-date on the latest closures. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).

Additional information can be found at DOTD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.