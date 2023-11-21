DOTD encourages travel safety, use of travel resources as busiest travel holiday approaches

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, DOTD encourages motorists to plan for travel and practice safe driving tips while driving during this busy holiday.

With Thanksgiving as the historically busiest holiday for travel, motorists can expect to see an increase in traffic along the interstate system throughout the state. Additionally, with active construction projects across the state, motorists are also encouraged to be mindful of changing traffic conditions.

Motorists are recommended to utilize the following safety tips while traveling to their destinations:

Drive carefully

Avoid driving while distracted

Allow for extra driving time

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles

Wear your seatbelt

Don’t drive impaired

Be sure to use headlights if windshield wipers are on

As with any travel, planning is key. DOTD has the following resources in place to assist motorists.

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD at www.dotd.la.gov.

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures and traffic by visiting www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can access the system by calling 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511).