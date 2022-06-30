DOTD enforces weights and standards beginning July 1

Today, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announced that commercial weights and standards enforcement within the state will transfer to DOTD from the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C). Act 384 of the 2021 Regular Legislative Session moves stationary weight enforcement under DOTD’s authority effective July 1, 2022. The act also creates the Weights and Standards Stationary Scales Police Force within DOTD.

“This is a major move that demonstrates DOTD’s unwavering commitment to safety for all travelers in our state,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “We are committed to building a state-of-the-art system that will provide an efficient and effective process for this critical industry.”

The legislature has transferred weight enforcement in Louisiana between DPS&C and DOTD a few times in the past. Most recently, the legislature moved weight enforcement in 2010 from DOTD to DPS&C.

Weight enforcement enhances the safety of the motoring public by ensuring that commercial vehicles fall within state laws regarding weight, size, and registration. DOTD’s new weights and standards police will consist of fully commissioned police officers, most of whom are existing officers who will transfer from the state police. The police force will also oversee operations at the state’s weigh stations.

DOTD will continue issuing and overseeing oversize/overweight, harvest, and escort permits.