DOTD holds public price proposal opening for the Jimmie Davis Bridge Design-Build Project

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) held a public bid opening in Baton Rouge for the Jimmie Davis Bridge design-build project on Tuesday, February 28.



DOTD reviewed proposals from Gilchrist Construction Company, James Construction Group and Yates-Jensen, a joint venture.

James Construction Group, LLC came in with the lowest adjusted score of 386,219.06.



This proposed project, estimated to cost approximately $150 million, will construct a new four-lane bridge across the Red River connecting Bossier and Caddo parishes.



Using the design-build delivery method will allow the chosen contractor to collaborate with local and state officials during the course of the project.



There is the potential for the old bridge to be rehabilitated to provide a linear park connecting the existing bicycle and pedestrian trails on either side of the Red River.



Additionally, LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Hwy.) will be reconstructed from the east end of the Jimmie Davis Bridge to U.S. 71 (Barksdale Blvd) into a four-lane, median-divided highway, providing a full access interchange between LA 511 and Arthur Ray Teague Parkway.



This project is fully funded through allocations from the bridge preservation funds, state bonds and the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in 2021.