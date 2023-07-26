Dotd lane closures on bridges set

A pair of bridges will see traffic narrowed to one lane according to the state Department of Transportation and Development and both will have an impact on Bossier Parish motorists.



From Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 2, one lane of the Miller’s Bluff bridge on LA Hwy. 2 over the Red River in Bossier Parish will be closed to allow for routine bridge inspection.



This structure is located approximately 3.3 miles east of US Hwy. 71. Lane closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Flagging operations will be in place to allow traffic to cross the bridge.



Vehicles 11 feet or smaller will be allowed to pass through the bridge inspection zone while larger vehicles will need to detour.

And on Saturday, July 29th and Sunday, July 30, the LA Hwy. 511 Jimmie Davis bridge over the Red River in Caddo and Bossier parishes will be reduced to one lane, also for routine bridge inspection.



Lane closures are scheduled to be in place from approximately 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Flagging operations will be in place to allow traffic to cross over the bridge.



Vehicles 11 feet or smaller will be allowed to pass through the bridge inspection zone. Larger vehicles will need to detour.