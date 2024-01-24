DOTD & LSP remind motorists of truck prohibition in I-20 construction zone

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development and Louisiana State Police remind motorists that large commercial motor vehicles are currently prohibited from traveling through the construction zone on I-20 in Bossier City.

Numerous recent crashes involving 18-wheelers have forced the closure of a portion of I-20, which is already reduced to one lane in the rehabilitation zone from Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive.

These closures often last for several hours as the operations required to remove these vehicles are extensive, significantly impacting traffic flow in the region. Additionally, these incidents can impede construction progress.

Since the major reconstruction project started in September 2023, DOTD and LSP have urged both motorists and truck drivers to utilize the primary detour of I-220.

In December 2023, the decision was made to prohibit large commercial motor vehicles from traveling through the work zone, as phase 2 of construction included concrete barriers and more narrow bridge crossings.

This ban was enacted with the safety of all motorists in mind, as well as with the goal of ensuring progress can continue to be made on the project itself.

Since then, LSP has issued more than 200 warnings and citations to drivers who have disregarded the numerous signs informing motorists that trucks are prohibited on I-20 and to use the I-220 detour.

ALL drivers should be aware of changing traffic conditions that can occur at any time, particularly in a construction zone. Be sure to remove all distractions, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you, never drive while intoxicated, and adhere to the posted speed limits.

Travelers may check www.511la.org or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app to monitor conditions in real time.

Click here to access additional resources and project information.