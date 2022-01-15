DOTD prepared for possible wintry weather

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that personnel are prepared for the possibility of wintry precipitation moving into the northern regions of the state on the evening of Saturday, January 15, 2022.

Roadway scouts will be dispatched along certain routes as needed to assess road conditions.

DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during hazardous weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses as these freeze first, and to avoid driving at all if possible during a winter weather event.

DOTD personnel will continue to closely monitor the forecast and make appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

While little to no accumulation is anticipated with this event, DOTD reminds motorists to adhere to the following general safety tips during winter weather conditions: