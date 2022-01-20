DOTD prepared for possible wintry weather

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that personnel are prepared for the possibility of wintry precipitation moving into the southern regions of the state on the Thursday evening, January 20, 2022 through Friday morning.

Roadway scouts will be dispatched along certain routes as needed to assess road conditions.

DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during hazardous weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses as these freeze first, and to avoid driving at all if possible during a winter weather event.

DOTD personnel will continue to closely monitor the forecast and make appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

While little to no accumulation is anticipated with this event, DOTD reminds motorists to adhere to the following general safety tips during winter weather conditions:

Drive slowly and carefully.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Reduce speeds when visibility is low.

Avoid using cruise control during inclement weather.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and their equipment, as well as other first responder crews.

Remember that it’s unlawful and unsafe to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason.

Baton Rouge Region crews staging salt in preparation