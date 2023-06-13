DOTD provides update on funding for Jimmie Davis Bridge project

Today, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the funding for the Jimmie Davis Bridge (LA 511) replacement project in Caddo & Bossier Parishes.

Despite changes to House Bill 2 in the 2023 Regular Legislative Session, which removed a portion of the state general obligation bond funding anticipated for the Jimmie Davis Bridge, the project is still moving forward as planned. The funding that was removed is not needed immediately, but will be needed in the last few years of this design-build project, which is expected to take nearly five years to complete.

This change to HB 2 will not affect the current timeline or progress of work, as the $100 million allocated from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) is secured, as well as an additional $108 million in federal bridge dollars and $18 million in state bonds.

Design work has already started.

DOTD intends to submit a capital outlay request to restore the funding that was removed. The request will be included in the budget for approval in the 2024 Regular Legislative Session.

A new four-lane bridge will be constructed, and the existing structure will be rehabilitated into a linear park connecting the existing bicycle and pedestrian trails on each side of the Red River.