DOTD receives additional $97.8 million from FHWA

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) received word on Monday that its request for $97.8 million in additional federal highway funding was approved due to successfully obligating the full amount of its federal funding during the 2021-2022 federal fiscal year.

Each year the Federal Highway Administration allocates funds that were not used by other states. DOTD has consistently used 100 percent of its obligated funding and is eligible to receive additional funding, which will be used on projects that meet FHWA requirements and are close to starting.

“Our administration has worked to maximize federal funding for transportation projects since the day I took office in 2016,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said. “This year’s redistributed funds of $97.8 million is the largest the state has ever received. It is a testament to DOTD’s efforts to use every bit of its obligated federal funding. These additional funds will help the state move many projects forward.”

“From widening highways to rehabilitating and replacing bridges, this $97.8 million will go a long way toward making Louisiana’s roadways better,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Our infrastructure has many needs and the department will use the redistributed funds to address these needs on projects across the state. Being able to use redistributed funds to leverage the unprecedented level of funding is key to ensuring a safer driving experience for motorists throughout Louisiana.”

This additional funding will allow the department to finance various construction projects over the next year and advance other projects sooner than anticipated.