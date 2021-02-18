DOTD reminds motorists not to drive around barricades

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would like to remind motorists that it is unlawful to drive around a road closed barricade for any reason. This is dangerous for both motorists and the DOTD workers who are on the streets trying to clear the roadways.

Theses barricades are put in place to protect motorists from dangerous situations on the road, whether that be ice, debris, high water, etc… DOTD appreciates your patience as crews work diligently to get the roads back open.

While roads have begun to open due to the warmer weather, there are still many closures in place. Be on the lookout for DOTD crews and other emergency responders and their equipment.

Motorists can access the latest updates on real-time traffic and road conditions using the 511 Traveler Information System by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region on which they are seeking information. Out-of-state travelers can call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Travelers can also access this information by visiting the 511 Traveler Information Web site at www.511la.org. Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website @ www.dotd.la.gov and the DOTD Facebook