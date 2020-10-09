DOTD reminds motorists to use caution during severe weather

Baton Rouge, LA – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists to take extra precautions when traveling, as areas of the state are forecast to be impacted by severe weather and heavy rainfall from Hurricane Delta. Don’t drive through high water, “turn around, don’t drown.” Also be aware of high winds which cause unsafe driving conditions.

During unfavorable weather conditions, motorists should adhere to the following safety tips:

Do not drive unless you must.

Avoid driving in standing or running water.

Be alert for wind gusts.

Never drive through areas with downed power lines, utility poles, or other debris.

Avoid driving while distracted.

Avoid using cruise control when visibility is low or road surfaces are wet.

Always allow for extra driving time.

Make sure there is plenty of room between vehicles.

Have your headlights on when using windshield wipers

Never drive around or remove “road closed” barricades for any reason.

DOTD crews are monitoring weather forecasts and are prepared to address any roadways that are affected by weather conditions. In the event flooding occurs, personnel will make the appropriate decisions to close roadways and moveable bridges, as well as suspend or reduce the ferry services for the safety of the traveling public. DOTD staff have also prepared the necessary equipment, such as chain saws and other equipment, to clear roads as soon as possible if they become impassable. Road crews are on standby to address any concerns.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to traveling by using the following resources for the latest information regarding road conditions: