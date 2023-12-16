DOTD reminds trucks, oversize loads to use detour during I-20 construction

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists that I-20 in Bossier City is undergoing major reconstruction and the travel lanes in both the eastbound and westbound directions are separated by concrete barriers instead of orange cones and barrels.

Large trucks such as 18-wheelers and oversized loads will not be able to cross some of the bridges through the work zone because these bridges are more narrow as a result of the current traffic configuration.

It is imperative that large commercial vehicles such as 18-wheelers, as well as any oversized loads, use the primary detour of I-220 to avoid any issues in the construction zone. This is currently communicated to motorists through the use of the electronic message boards on the interstate. Trucks that are too large, yet still attempt to use I-20, are causing major delays due to becoming stuck or crashing.

The concrete barriers are a safety mechanism that is necessary to prevent drivers from leaving the travel lane and entering the area where lanes are actively being removed and reconstructed.

As major rehab work progresses, motorists should remain vigilant while driving through the work zone, which stretches from Hamilton Road to Industrial Drive in Bossier City. This section is reduced to one lane in each direction.

Drivers should be aware of changing traffic conditions that can occur at any time, particularly in a construction area. Be sure to remove all distractions, leave plenty of room between you and the vehicle in front of you, and adhere to posted speed limits.