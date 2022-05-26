DOTD seeking input on electric vehicle program

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is seeking public and tribal input regarding the electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment plan. Over the next 5 years, DOTD is expecting to receive up to $73.1 million for electric vehicle infrastructure through the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA), also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL). The Department intends to disburse dedicated funds through a competitive grant program that will allow grant recipients in Louisiana to own, install and maintain EV charging stations throughout the State.

In order to receive the funds, state transportation agencies must submit an EV infrastructure deployment plan by August 1, 2022. DOTD is working with Louisiana Clean Fuels, Inc. and Grant Management Group, LLC. to timely submit this plan, also known as the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program Plan.

As part of its public involvement process, the Department is requesting input from the general public and tribal governments. Interested individuals are encouraged to visit DOTD’s EV webpage to learn about EV infrastructure deployment initiatives. Additionally, DOTD is seeking feedback from Louisiana residents and businesses regarding alternative fuel corridors and the use of the NEVI funds.

The Department is planning future outreach activities and virtual meetings to solicit feedback. For additional information, contact DOTD-EVProgram@la.gov.