DOTD to hold construction kick-off community meeting for Jimmie Davis Bridge project

by BPT Staff
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is preparing to kick off construction on the new Jimmie Davis Bridge over the Red River in Bossier and Caddo Parishes, and is holding a community meeting to provide details related to the project.

The meeting is open to the public and will be held in an open-house style, with attendees free to come and go during the allotted time frame. Details are as follows:

Thursday, April 25, 2024

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Barksdale Baptist Church

1714 Jimmie Davis Highway

Bossier City, LA 71112

The purpose of the meeting is to allow the community to ask questions, and for the project team to provide information regarding start dates, necessary detour routes and maps, and construction phasing timelines.

While the existing Jimmie Davis Bridge will remain open to traffic, construction on the new $361 million four-lane structure will require certain lane/road closures, alternate routes, and adjustments to current traffic flow in order to allow work to proceed.

The public is encouraged to attend the meeting to understand how the project may impact their commutes and other routine travels, as well as to meet members of the project team.

Project information can also be accessed at this link, where updates to construction and other relevant materials will be posted.

