DOTD to hold press conference regarding start of major I-20 rehabilitation project

WHO: Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), Bossier Chamber of Commerce, City of Bossier City

WHAT: Announcement of start date, other details for major rehabilitation project on Interstate 20 through Bossier City, sections of Shreveport

WHEN: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Bossier City Civic Center

Banquet Hall

620 Benton Road

Bossier City, LA 71111

MORE INFO: DOTD, in conjunction with the Bossier Chamber of Commerce and the City of Bossier City, will be announcing the start date and additional important details, such as construction phasing and detour options for motorists, related to the $117.6 million I-20 major rehabilitation project as we prepare for the beginning of work.

Additionally, this event will serve as an opportunity for the business community (owners and managers) to receive this information directly in order to allow them to prepare for potential traffic impacts to their businesses while the project is underway .

Business owners and managers are asked to register to attend the meeting, which is free, and submit their questions ahead of the event.

Registration can be found at this link: https://bossierchamberofcommerce.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/4rJwA6Np