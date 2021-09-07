DOTD to improve safety with new turn lanes on LA 511 (W. 70th Street)

DOTD to improve safety with new turn lanes on LA 511 (W....

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces a project to improve safety by installing new turn lanes on LA 511 (W. 70th Street) near Shreveport Regional Airport in Caddo Parish.

The $3.2 million project also includes the replacement of several box culverts to enhance drainage along the section of W. 70th Street near Kennedy Drive and Walker Road.

An eastbound left turn lane will be constructed on W. 70th Street onto Kennedy Drive. At Walker Road, a westbound left turn lane will be added.

Both of these improvements will help substantially reduce the potential for rear-end crashes on W. 70th Street, which is a two-lane highway in this area and services more than 5,500 vehicles per day.

Studies show that adding dedicated turn lanes reduce the potential for rear-end crashes by up to 88 percent, according to the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). These lanes also increase the vehicle capacity of a roadway, allowing through traffic to continue while turning traffic is stored in the turn lane.

Work will begin in mid-September 2021, with clearing and grubbing and utility relocation. The contract includes 14 days for CenturyLink to relocate their utilities within the project limits. Construction will begin following the completion of the utility relocation phase.

Some road and lane closures will be necessary during construction, and details related to those will be issued via the MyDOTD communication system.

The entire project is anticipated to wrap up in early Summer 2022, with progress dependent on weather conditions.

Safety Reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.