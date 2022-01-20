DOTD to install flashing yellow left turn arrow traffic signals in Caddo Parish

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces the first of the three projects to install the flashing yellow left turn arrow traffic signals in the northwest region.

The first project includes the installation of the foundation, mast arm, and signal work for 72 locations in Caddo Parish. These upgraded signals will only be installed at intersections where a protected left turn (left turn arrow) and designated left turn lane already exist.

Currently, the contractor for the $5.3 million project is installing concrete foundations for the new mast arms that hold the traffic signals. Motorists can expect to see the new signals operational in the next few months.

The second project – anticipated to go to bid in April 2022 – includes the remaining signals to be installed in Caddo Parish. The third project provides for signal upgrades in the rest of the northwest District, which includes Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Bienville, Claiborne and Red River Parishes. The third phase is scheduled for letting in September 2022. Please note that letting dates are often subject to change based on a variety of factors.

Flashing yellow arrow signal indications feature a flashing yellow arrow, in addition to the traditional red, yellow and green signals.

When illuminated, the flashing yellow arrow allows waiting motorists to perform a left-hand turn after yielding to oncoming traffic. Oncoming traffic has a green light, so drivers must wait for a safe gap in the oncoming traffic before turning.

Flashing yellow arrow signals provide more opportunities for motorists to make a left-hand turn and reduce delays when traffic is light.

Motorists will eventually encounter the new flashing yellow arrows on all state-maintained traffic signals across Louisiana where a protected left turn already exists, as part of a federal standard for implementation of the signals.