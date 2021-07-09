DOTD to perform repairs, inspection, cleaning on Jimmie Davis Bridge, Bossier & Caddo Parishes

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development will be performing repairs to the bridge deck, routine inspection, re-striping and bridge cleaning on the LA 511 (Jimmie Davis Bridge) over the Red River in Bossier and Caddo Parishes.

In order to effectively and safely execute this work, the Jimmie Davis Bridge will be closed to all traffic beginning at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Friday, July 16, 2021 and will reopen by 6:00 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021.

Multiple DOTD crews will be involved in patching sections of the bridge deck, which is the riding surface for vehicles, in order to provide a smoother drive for the thousands that utilize the bridge daily.

Other crews will be completing the routine bridge inspection, a process that involves examining all aspects of the structure. For the Jimmie Davis Bridge, routine inspection is conducted every twelve months.

Crews from the Traffic Section will be re-striping the bridge, as well as replacing the striping on portions of the roadway approaches on each side of the river.

Additional maintenance crews will be working on cleaning the surface of the bridge deck, not only to improve the appearance, but also to ensure the structure is able to drain efficiently during heavy rainfall.

The Jimmie Davis Bridge, completed in 1968, services approximately 26,000 vehicles per day.

All of this work will be performed weather permitting.

Alternate route: LA 1 (Youree Drive) or US 71 (Barksdale Blvd) to the Shreveport-Barksdale Bridge (LA 3032).

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.