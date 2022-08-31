DOTD to re-initiate procurement process for Jimmie Davis Bridge project

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that it will re-issue the notice of intent (NOI) for the Jimmie Davis Bridge (LA 511) capacity project in Caddo & Bossier Parishes.

The new NOI is anticipated to be issued on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, re-initiating the procurement process in an expedited manner and incorporating changes that address feedback received to date.

This process will ensure the necessary level of competitive procurement for the roughly $150 million project, which will provide a new bridge with expanded traffic capacity across the Red River.

The previous request for proposals (RFP) resulted in only one design-builder after multiple proposers on the short-list communicated to DOTD their intention to discontinue moving forward with the project.

“The decision to re-issue the notice of intent is made in the absolute best interest of our most valuable stakeholders – our traveling public who depend on this bridge and on the expectation that we’re utilizing the funding for the project appropriately,” said Dr. Shawn Wilson, DOTD Secretary. “It is necessary that we fulfill our due diligence in ensuring the proper amount of competitiveness in the design-build process.”

Issuing the NOI officially starts the process of eventually entering into a contract with a design-builder that is equipped to deliver both the bridge design and construction phases simultaneously in order to expedite the project development process.

A single design-builder will ultimately be selected for the entire project.

Responses to the NOI and the subsequent request for qualifications (RFQ) will be evaluated to establish a short-list of proposers that will be invited to submit proposals in response to the RFP.

The selection process will evaluate the ability of the proposers to plan, design, construct and control this project to provide a quality product, on or ahead of schedule.

DOTD is committed to seeing the Jimmie Davis Bridge project successfully move through the procurement process while remaining exceptional stewards of taxpayer dollars.

The notice of intent will be published on the DOTD website here: http://wwwsp.dotd.la.gov/Inside_LaDOTD/Divisions/Engineering/Design-Build/Pages/default.aspx