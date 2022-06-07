DOTD to resume tolling on LA 1 with new cashless system

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces that beginning in late summer/ early fall, tolling operations at LA 1 in Leeville will resume, following repairs made from damage caused by Hurricane Ida in August 2021.

There will be changes associated with the re-opening of the tolling system. The furthermost right lane that was used to pay tolls via cash and credit will be closed. Vehicles up to 12 feet wide and 16 feet and 5 inches high will be able to use the cashless “All Electronic Tolling Lane” in the new right lane. All vehicles exceeding these measurements who have the proper required permit and contra-flow escort will use the far-left lane on the northbound bridge.

Customers are encouraged to sign up for a GeuxPass Toll Tag account online at GeauxPass.com or in person at the Customer Service Center in Golden Meadow. For customers without a pre-paid GeauxPass account, a new Bill by Mail system will be used. This option allows customers without an account to pass through the toll and receive an invoice by mail to the address where the vehicles is registered. Drivers may incur additional fees should a motorist not pay the invoice within 30 days.

The switch to an all-electronic tolling system will keep customers moving and reduce traffic delays on LA 1.

To sign up for a GeauxPass or for any other questions, contact the Customer Service center at (866) 662-8987 or by visiting the center from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1821 S. Alex Plaisance Blvd., Golden Meadow, LA 70357.

Additional information:

GeauxPass website: www.GeauxPass.com

Truck Permits: Dotdlageauxpermits@la.gov or (800) 654-1433