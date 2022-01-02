DOTD urges caution during wintry weather

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development reminds motorists to avoid driving during winter weather and if you must be on the road, drive with extreme caution.

A small amount of wintry precipitation is impacting the northern regions of the state, though no significant accumulation is anticipated. Motorists should be aware that some ice may accumulate on bridges and overpasses.

DOTD has dispatched scouts along certain routes as needed across to assess road conditions and has initiated de-icing operations where appropriate.

DOTD encourages motorists to use extra caution while driving during winter weather conditions, especially on bridges and overpasses, and to avoid driving if possible during a winter weather event.

District personnel will continue to monitor the forecast and make appropriate decisions to ensure the safety of the traveling public.

During winter weather conditions, motorists should adhere to the following driving safety tips: